Arion Bank hf.: Arion Bank will publish 2018 financial results on Wednesday 13. February

Arion Bank will publish its 2018 financial results on Wednesday 13. February, after markets have closed.

Meeting / Webcast in English 14 February at 9.30 CET (8.30 GMT)

Arion Bank will be hosting a meeting / webcast on Thursday 14 February at 9.30 CET (8.30 GMT) where CEO Höskuldur H. Ólafsson and CFO Stefán Pétursson will present the results and answer questions from participants. The meeting will take place in English at the Bank's headquarters, Borgartúni 19, and will be streamed live.

Those attending the meeting in Borgartún 19 need to register here. To participate in the webcast via telephone and put forward questions please call in using the relevant number indicated below before the start of the webcast:

SE: +46 850 558 354

UK: +44 333 300 9260

Iceland: +354 800 7415 (pin: 90959272#)

United States: +1 646 722 4902

The webcast will be accessible live on financialhearings.comand a link will also be made available on the Bank's website under Investor Relations.



For further information please contact Sture Stolen, head of Arion Bank's investor relations, at IR@arionbanki.is or Theodor Fridbertsson, investor relations, at theodor.fridbertsson@arionbanki.is, tel. 354 444 6760.