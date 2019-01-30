Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 30, 2019) - Diamond Fields Resources Inc. (TSXV: DFR) ("DFR" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, as per the announcement of 27 December 2018, it has now published the full NI 43-101 Technical Report for its Beravina Project in Madagascar. The full report is available from the Company's website (http://www.diamondfields.com) and SEDAR.

DIAMOND FIELDS RESOURCES INC.

SIGNED: "Sybrand van der Spuy"

Sybrand van der Spuy, CEO and Director

Contact: +27 78 4558700

Michael Oke/Andy Mills: +44 20 7321 0000

Aura Financial LLP: www.aura-financial.com

Notes to Editors:

DFR is a TSX Venture Exchange listed exploration and mine development company with assets in Madagascar and Namibia. In Madagascar, DFR is developing the Beravina Project, an advanced high grade hard rock zircon exploration prospect located in the west of the country, approximately 220km east of the port of Maintirano and near a state road. In Namibia, International Mining and Dredging Holdings (Pty) Limited is undertaking an initial six month (non-continuous) offshore diamond mining program on DFR's ML 111 licence area. The ML 111 concession has a ten year mining licence, effective until 4 December 2025, and lies within Luderitz Bay between Diaz Point in the south and Marshall Rocks in the north and at depths of 15 to 70 metres.

Website: www.diamondfields.com

The Company's public documents may be accessed at www.sedar.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Statements in this release that are forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties concerning the specific factors identified in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian Securities Regulators. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. The Company does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as otherwise required by law.

