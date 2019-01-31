Corrections refer to first day of trading and tick size table and are marked in bold. At the request of Toadman Interactive AB, 556923-2837, Toadman Interactive AB's shares will be traded on First North as from February 4, 2019. The company has 15,178,761 shares as per today's date. Short name: TOAD ------------------------------------------------------------ Number of shares to be listed: 15,178,761 ------------------------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0010520106 ------------------------------------------------------------ Round Lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------------------ Order book ID: 168020 ------------------------------------------------------------ ADT Value: 4,000,000 ------------------------------------------------------------ Company Registration Number: 556923-2837 ------------------------------------------------------------ Market segment: First North STO/8 ------------------------------------------------------------ Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table/230 ------------------------------------------------------------ MIC code: FNSE ------------------------------------------------------------ Trading currency: SEK ------------------------------------------------------------ Classification Code Name -------------------------------- 3000 Consumer Goods -------------------------------- 3700 Personal & Household Goods -------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Eminova Fondkommission. For further information, please call Eminova Fondkommission on +46 73 655 92 08.