New number of shares and votes in Cavotec SA

Cavotec SA ("Cavotec") has, in accordance with previously announced information, issued new shares in a rights issue which has increased the total number of outstanding shares and votes in Cavotec to 94,243,200.

Prior to the rights issue, the total number of outstanding shares and votes in Cavotec was 78,536,000. Through the rights issue the number of shares in Cavotec increased by 15,707,200, corresponding to 15,707,200 votes. Today, the last trading day of the month, the total number of shares and votes in Cavotec is 94,243,200.

