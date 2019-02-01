At Mobile World Congress 2019, Intel will demonstrate solutions powering the 5G future. Come experience compelling use cases highlighting the power of 5G across client, cloud, network and edge, enabling Intel customers to deliver new innovative capabilities and scalable and efficient business models. As the world moves beyond connecting billions of humans to connecting billions of "things," Intel's world-class data-centric technologies and solutions will drive 5G's usefulness and presence everywhere.

Join Intel in Barcelona at MWC 2019 to see the next frontier of computing and communications converge to deliver on the promise of 5G.

Intel at Mobile World Congress 2019

When: Feb. 25-28

Where: Barcelona;Fira Gran Via, Hall 3, Intel Booth 3E31

What: Visit the Intel booth to experience how 5G will transform and improve our daily lives with demos spanning industrial, retail, and media and entertainment.

See how delivering 5G's expanded capacity in a manufacturing setting will enable safer, more flexible and more efficient production by applying machine-to-machine connectivity, transformed networks, computer vision, edge computing and AI capabilities to real-world applications.

Learn how edge computing will enable new revenue-generating, immersive media experiences (virtual reality/augmented reality gaming) for consumers anywhere, without being tethered to a wired network. See how Hollywood is embracing the power of Intel processing and software and the visual cloud to bring its latest films to life.

5G's gigabit speeds, transformed networks and edge computing augmented by new computer vision and AI technologies will give retailers new capabilities to efficiently enable retail deployments in virtually any location without the expense of a wired infrastructure.

See the latest Intel partner ecosystem offerings in network, edge, vRAN and base station technology enabled by Intel Xeon Scalable processors, Intel FPGAs, Intel Atom processors, and Intel connectivity products.

PANELS SPEAKERSHIPS

The Edge Computing Opportunity: Intelligent and Distributed

When: Feb. 25, 3:45-5 p.m. CET

Where: Hall 4, Auditorium 5

Sandra Rivera, Intel senior vice president and general manager of the Network Platforms Group, joins other industry leaders as they discuss the opportunities in the intelligent and distributed edge. With the huge market potential and opportunity presented by 5G, carriers are undergoing a massive network infrastructure transformation to ensure that delivery and expectations are met. Architecting greater computing power at the edge of a network will become a key enabler for low-latency applications. While the centralized cloud will still be a vital component, edge computing will be deployed closer to the endpoints, creating new value for customers. This session will provide insights into emerging edge computing models and concepts and highlight the immense opportunity this technology will bring. Fellow panelists include:

Jochen Heidl, VP Automotive, Senior Solutions Integration Architect, Cisco*

Jason Hoffman, CEO, MobiledgeX*

Yousef Khalidi, Corporate VP, Product Management, MS Azure*

Patrick Chomet, EVP, Samsung*

Patrick Lopez, VP Networks Innovation, Telefónica*

Shekar Ayyar, EVP, Strategy and Corporate Development and GM, Telco NFV Group, VMware*

Panel: AI at the Edge versus in the Cloud

When: Feb. 27, 3-4 p.m. CET

Where: Hall 4, Auditorium 5

Asha Keddy, Intel vice president in the Technology, Systems Architecture & Client Group and general manager of Next Generation and Standards, will join a panel session to debate the prospects and use cases for artificial intelligence at the edge versus in the cloud, offering vital insight for operators who are developing implementation models. Fellow panelists include:

Anirudh Koul, Head of AI Research, Aria*

Tom Wilson, VP Automotive, Graphcore*

Rashmi Misra, GM, AI Platforms, Business Development, Microsoft*

Adam West, Head of Marketing, Satalia*

5G Cloud XR Summit

When: Feb. 27, 4-6 p.m. CET

Where: Hall 4, Auditorium 4

Caroline Chan, Intel vice president in the Data Center Group and general manager of the 5G Infrastructure Division in the Network Platforms Group, is one of several experts from companies including China Mobile*, Deutsche Telekom* and HTC* who will discuss and share case studies and best practices across the cloud continuum. Specifically, how cloud-based technologies will deliver superior experiences in augmented reality, virtual reality, mixed reality and simulated reality as well as other variations, revolutionizing the consumption of content in both the consumer and the enterprise sectors.

Panel: Media and Entertainment Tips and Tricks for 5G and the Network Edge

When: Feb. 28, 11:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m. CET

Where: Hall 4, Auditorium 2

Lynn Comp, Intel vice president in the Network Platforms Group and general manager of the Visual Cloud Division, joins a panel to discuss why future digital success for media and entertainment companies will only be realized by ubiquitous 5G connectivity and edge computing. The power of the network and intelligence at the edge will unlock new services, maximize infrastructure efficiencies and deliver on the promise of 5G. Fellow panelists include:

Olivier Avaro, CEO, Blacknut*

Jamie Hindhaugh, COO, BT Sport*

Werner Gold, Emerging Solutions Evangelist, Red Hat*

