Canopy Rivers Inc Stock Forecast 2019Without question, one of the hottest areas to invest in right now is cannabis. Recreational marijuana became legal in Canada in October 2018, and the first wave of earnings are coming in, with some companies reporting exceptionally strong results.Cannabis stocks also got a boost when President Donald Trump signed the Agriculture Improvement Act of 2018 into law, removing hemp from the Controlled Substances Act and opening up the retail door for hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) sales anywhere in the United.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...