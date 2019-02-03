OMV: Austrian based oil and gas company OMV establishes a major Downstream Oil position in Abu Dhabi. The company signed agreements for a 15% share in ADNOC Refining. The ADNOC subsidiary owning and operating 922,000 barrel per day of refining capacity in Abu Dhabi including the Ruwais Refinery, the world's fourth largest single site refinery, part of the Ruwais mega-site and integrated in petrochemicals. In addition, OMV and ADNOC agreed to create a Trading Joint Venture with the same shareholder structure. This new Joint Venture will market export volumes and optimize the non-Abu Dhabi feedstock supply of ADNOC Refining. The shareholder structure for both, the ADNOC Refining and the to-be-established trading joint venture, will be: OMV 15%, Eni 20% and ADNOC owning the remaining ...

