The price of gold (GOLD) was very bullish in January of 2019. As a good habit we review gold's monthly chart on 20 years as the shortest long term gold chart timeframe. With a decisive break above $1300 the path to the crucial $1375 level which we defined in our gold forecast 2019 is now cleared. THE most important test of 2019 for gold and the whole precious metals market is now near. What can we read into gold's monthly chart that may forecast precious metals markets trends? Gold has multiple faces so it requires a very contextual interpretation. In January ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...