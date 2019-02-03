Valneva: Austrian/French biotech company Valneva SE announced positive initial booster data and final Phase 1 data for its leading, unique Lyme disease vaccine candidate VLA15. To investigate whether a VLA15 booster will elicit an anamnestic response1, Valneva amended its Phase 1 study protocol during 2018, adding a booster dose in a sub-cohort of the Phase 1 study population. At the same time the full Phase 1 study population has been followed-up across all doses for up to one year, providing the final Phase 1 data. Wolfgang Bender, Chief Medical Officer of Valneva, commented, "These encouraging results support our current development plans and hypothesis for our leading vaccine candidate, VLA15. As a result of these findings, we have included a VLA15 booster in the Phase 2 ...

