FACC: Austrian based FACC, leading aerospace company in design, development and production of innovative aircraft components and systems, has reached another milestone in the implementation of its interior strategy: For the solution developed by FACC to significantly increase the luggage stowage space, the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) has issued a Supplemental Type Certification (STC) to FACC for the "Passenger Luggage Space Upgrade" to be installed in the A320 aircraft family. At the same time, FACC also extended the scope of work as a design organization (DOA) with STC projects and major repairs. Within its new Aftermarket Services business segment, these approvals will provide FACC with further opportunities to benefit from growth in the global retrofit market.FACC: weekly ...

