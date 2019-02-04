Minimum offered yield adjusted The results of the primary placement auction of additional offers of the Lithuanian Government securities that took place at the public company Nasdaq Vilnius on February 04, 2019: ISIN code LT0000610073 -------------------------------------------------------- A competitive orderbook LTGCB11027A -------------------------------------------------------- A non-competitive orderbook LTGNB11027A -------------------------------------------------------- Payment date 2019-02-06 -------------------------------------------------------- Redemption date 2027-04-26 -------------------------------------------------------- Currency of issue EUR -------------------------------------------------------- Nominal value 100 -------------------------------------------------------- Coupon rate, % 1,1 -------------------------------------------------------- Minimum offered yield, % 1,090 -------------------------------------------------------- Weighted average accepted yield, % 1,119 -------------------------------------------------------- Maximum accepted yield, % 1,125 -------------------------------------------------------- Total volume of competitive bids, EUR 28 950 000 -------------------------------------------------------- Total volume of non-competitive bids, EUR 2 500 000 -------------------------------------------------------- Distributed by par value, EUR 15 000 000,00 -------------------------------------------------------- Turnover, EUR 15 107 328,37 -------------------------------------------------------- The paid up securities will be admitted to the regulated market - Nasdaq Vilnius AB Debt securities list as of payment date. Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +370 5 253 14 54 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.