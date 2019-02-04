New ECH Board Appointments Reaffirm Position as a European Cannabis Leader

LONDON, Feb. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- European Cannabis Holdings (ECH), the group of companies at the forefront of the cannabis industry, has reinforced its leadership with appointment of new director level positions in preparation for a number of upcoming corporate developments.

STEPHEN MURPHY - GROUP MANAGING DIRECTOR, ECH

Stephen, previously Managing Director of Prohibition Partners, has been promoted to Group Managing Director. Stephen, one of the co-founders, brings an unparalleled level of inside knowledge and expertise to the board. He is highly regarded around the world as an industry pioneer.

BEN LANGLEY - EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, ECH

Ben will become Executive Director, a role in which ECH can leverage his extensive market knowledge, M&A credentials and deal structuring experience. Ben emerged as one of the first European investors in the industry before founding Grow Biotech in 2017 and co-founding ECH in early 2018.

DEAN FRIDAY - CFO & DIRECTOR, ECH

Dean, Chief Financial Officer, has been appointed as a Director. Along with ECH chairman, Jeremey Edelman, Dean brings a wealth of capital markets and corporate governance experience to the board. Dean will raise ECH's profile as a leading contender among institutional financial investors.

DARAGH ANGLIM - MANAGING DIRECTOR, PROHIBITION PARTNERS

Daragh has been appointed Managing Director of Prohibition Partners. He is a seasoned operator with over 20 years' experience building some of the world's most recognised and successful brands - most recently as Marketing Director of Failte Ireland, the tourism authority that promotes Ireland around the world. Before that, he spent over 10 years working with Diageo brands across Europe.

Rob Reid, Chief Executive Officer of ECH, says: "I firmly believe that the robust, scalable and sustainable businesses that are set to shape the future of our industry will be built on a foundation of exceptional talent and operational excellence - not just ready access to capital. At ECH, we have a relentless focus on finding the best people in the market so I am delighted to give increased group level responsibility to my co-founders, Stephen and Ben, while also promoting our CFO Dean Friday to the board. Then in relation to Prohibition Partners, having someone of Daragh Anglim's stature and experience joining as Managing Director is indicative of our group's leadership position."

ABOUT ECH

ECH is an unrivalled group of companies at the forefront of the European industry. It provides venture capital, exceptional talent and operational excellence to a portfolio that includes market intelligence firm Prohibition Partners, Europe's leading medical cannabis conference Cannabis Europa, CBD brand house Amkeu, online learning platform The Academy of Medical Cannabis and UK private clinic chain The Medical Cannabis Clinics. These holdings provide ECH with a fundamental anchor in the cannabis industry while helping to shape its future.

