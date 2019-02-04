Prothena Corporation plc: Prothena to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results and Host Webcast Conference Call on February 14

DUBLIN, Ireland, Feb. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA), a clinical-stage neuroscience company, announced today that it will report its fourth quarter and full year 2018 financial results on Thursday, February 14, after the close of the U.S. financial markets. The announcement will be followed by a live audio conference call at 4:30 PM ET.

The conference call will be made available on the Company's website at www.prothena.com under the Investors tab in the Events and Presentations section. Following the live audio webcast, a replay will be available on the Company's website for at least 90 days.



To access the call via dial-in, please dial (877) 887-5215 (U.S. and Canada toll free) or (315) 625-3069 (international) five minutes prior to the start time and refer to conference ID number 3791173. A replay of the call will be available until February 28, 2019 via dial-in at (855) 859-2056 (U.S. toll free) or (404) 537-3406 (international), Conference ID Number 3791173.



