The NUVO token is the proprietary crypto asset of NUVOCASH, a social network blockchain that FORK was commissioned to provide technical, administrative and advisory services for, by the UK-based social media technology firm Nuvo Cash. With the crowdsale for NUVOcommencing on Friday, March 1, 2019, FORK is also announcing a bounty program, which will begin on Monday, February 18, 2019 and will be hosted on Coinclaim.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 5, 2019) - GLOBAL BLOCKCHAIN MINING CORP. (CSE: FORK) (OTC Pink: GBCHF) ("FORK" or the "Company") announces that the crowdsale for the NUVO token shall commence on Friday, March 1, 2019, with its bounty campaign to begin on Monday, February 18, 2019. As announced in December, the Company has been retained by UK-based Nuvo Cash Ltd. ("Nuvo Cash") to provide its technical and advisory services for the development of a blockchain-based network to be called NUVOCASH. NUVOCASH will act as the underlying network for social media communities that will benefit from the capabilities of blockchain, such as Nuvo Cash's flagship network Jamaa Online (Jamaa), a social network with a focus on users in Africa. FORK and Nuvo Cash have a memorandum of understanding which provides for FORK's administration and promotion of the NUVO token crowdsale.

The NUVOCASH blockchain introduces two key elements to the social media experience. First, the order of postings in a user's news feed will be determined by a community-based voting process as opposed to an advertising-based algorithm, which is the current practice of most social networks. Aside from delivering content that is most relevant to the user, this protects communities from being manipulated by malicious parties who exploit algorithm-based social media networks for purposes such as spreading political propaganda. Second, all users will be paid NUVO tokens in exchange for their engagement, which includes posting content, sharing content, and even voting or commenting on content. Since new content contributes to the social network's user experience and votes and comments help the network to filter out low-quality content, this creates a network that naturally fosters the cultivation of high-quality content.

Additionally, NUVOCASH enables the creation of a multitude of distinct, separate social media networks for specific communities or purposes. For example, Nuvo Cash's social network Jamaa is built for users in Africa. Nuvo Cash is also developing networks for the Philippines, Southeast Asia, and India. The capability to create separate networks is a key distinction point over other social network blockchains, which only allow there to be one community. Moreover, NUVOCASH is the first social network blockchain to offer the ability to create private groups, and provide users the freedom to engage in anonymous, uncensorable communications, which will introduce a new dimension of authenticity to social media content in regions where such freedom otherwise cannot be had.

Social networks that are built on the NUVOCASH blockchain will have the ability to offer premium features such as content through paid access and subscriptions, and enhanced privacy (e.g. end-to-end encrypted communications, private group membership). Access to these features can only be purchased using NUVO tokens. As NUVOCASH-based social networks are programmed to curate high-quality content, it is foreseeable that there will be demand for premium content. Additionally, users can benefit from holding NUVO tokens as the higher their token balance is, the greater an impact their postings and reactions will have. NUVO tokens will be available on exchanges, giving users who need NUVO tokens the opportunity to purchase them, and users who have NUVO tokens the opportunity to redeem them for other forms of currency, including fiat.

The NUVO bounty program issues NUVO token rewards in exchange for actions that promote, or bolster interest in the NUVO crowdsale. All actions must be taken through the bounty administration platform Coinclaim (http://www.coinclaim.io) in order to be eligible for payment. Provisionally, each of the following four action types will earn NUVO rewards:

Posting the crowdsale link (Facebook)

Posting the crowdsale link (Twitter)

Joining Telegram discussion group (Telegram)

Watching designated YouTube videos (YouTube)

NUVO token reward amounts corresponding to each action will be listed on Coinclaim's website. There are no restrictions on how many of the bounty rewards offered can be claimed by a given user, however participants may only claim each bounty reward once. Additional bounty tasks will be added frequently, and will also be listed on Coinclaim's website.

The NUVO crowdsale will be held on the Singularity exchange (https://singularity.exchange). Its official start date will be on Friday, March 1, 2019. Any questions about NUVO in advance of the crowdsale may be directed to the Singularity Exchange's support team at singularity@globalblockchain.io.

About Global Blockchain Mining Corp.

Global Blockchain Mining Corp. is a technology company that is engaged in the business of mining blue-chip cryptocurrencies through the deployment of hardware and associated infrastructure to mine these coins. Investors, through their investment in the Company, are provided with exposure to these cryptocurrencies without the lengthy, and complicated process that interested investors must undergo in order to gain exposure to these cryptocurrencies.

The Company is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") and its common shares trade under the ticker symbol "FORK". Additional information relating to the Company is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, the CSE at www.theCSE.com as well as on the Company's website at: www.forkcse.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Forward-Looking Information: This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". The use of any of the words "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "would", "project", "should", "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. These statements speak only as of the date of this News Release. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks including various risk factors discussed in the Company's disclosure documents which can be found under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com

