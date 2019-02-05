ADVA Optical Networking SE: ADVA's Ensemble Harmony Ecosystem reaches new heights

Industry-leading multi-vendor NFV program now includes 50 partners, 50 commercial VNFs and 25 white box servers

Munich, Germany. February 5, 2019. ADVAhas grown to include an even broader range of solutions for software, hardware and deployment location. The industry's most comprehensive network functions virtualization (NFV) partner program now includes more than 50 members and encompasses over 100 components. The latest additions range from commercial virtual network functions (VNFs), to open source VNFs, to white box or commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) servers. With new partners, including integrators and resellers, all collaborating to deliver even more value to communication service providers (CSPs), the expanded ecosystem offers far more choice of advanced, best-of-breed components than any other program on the market.

"We're working with Ensemble for many reasons, and a big one is the choice of software in their ecosystem," said Mirko Voltolini, Head of Network On Demand, Colt Technology Services. "Our global uCPE solution is about more than SD-WAN and firewalls. It's about addressing all of the needs of our enterprise customers, both today and tomorrow. Ensemble gives us a future-proofed platform to drive our network innovations."

CSPs across the world are now embracing NFV to gain the benefits of the cloud and enable agility, speed and simplicity in the delivery of new services. Offering an unparalleled variety of virtualized applications and supported servers, the Ensemble Harmony Ecosystem provides unrivalled freedom of choice for software, hardware and deployment locations with all the benefits of being able to select best-of-breed components. In particular, the breadth of the Ensemble VNF library includes the most popular SD-WAN, firewall and WAN optimization products. It also covers extended solutions such as enterprise LTE and cloud-based encryption.

"We're committed to providing an open platform and the ability to deploy true multi-vendor solutions. That's why we continue to work with the widest variety of partners supplying advanced software and hardware components. This latest expansion will give our customers even more freedom of choice and further accelerate automation and virtualization initiatives at the metro service edge," said Prayson Pate, CTO, Ensemble division, ADVA. "Our customers are able to realize the true value of NFV and the associated benefits of openness, componentized systems, rapid development of services, and innovation at the speed of software. The size and completeness of our ecosystem enables today's most popular service chains and is proof of the speed and ease of adding new partners."

Watch this video for further information on the Ensemble Harmony Ecosystem: https://youtu.be/o09jbHuOBkc .

