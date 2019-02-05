Fellow Finance's platform facilitated 18,5 million euros of loans in January

In January Fellow Finance's investors financed a record breaking amount of business and peer-to-peer loans worth over 18,5 million euros. Cumulative loan volume grew over 379 million euros and the total number of investors grew to 11 205. In January Fellow Finance also launched peer-to-peer lending in Denmark, making it possible for Danish consumers to look for the best offers and lowest rates easily and thus opening a new investing opportunity to investors. Thisgives them a way to diversify their portfolio even further, making it possible now to invest in Finnish, Swedish, Polish, German and Danish consumer loansand Finnish business financing. You can always check the real-time statistics on the site: www.fellowfinance.com/for-investor/statistics.Fellow Finance Plc launched its operations in 2014 and it is an internationally active and growth-oriented FinTech group that provides crowdfunding services for people and businesses. Fellow Finance is the leadingNordic loan-based crowdfunding and peer-to-peer lending platform which has over 520 000 users from around 60 countries. Fellow Finance Plc is regulated by the Financial Supervisory Authority of Finland as an Authorized Payment Institution. Fellow Finance Plc is listed on Nasdaq First North Finland and The Company has around 2800 shareholders.

