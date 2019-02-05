PCI Biotech Holding ASA: PCI Biotech: Invitation to fourth quarter and preliminary 2018 result presentation

Oslo, Norway, 05 February 2019 - PCI Biotech invites to a presentation of the company's fourth quarter and preliminary 2018 report on Wednesday 13 February 2019 at Oslo Cancer Cluster Innovation Park.

Time: Wednesday February 13, 08:30am - 09:30am CET (local time).

Venue: Jónas Einarsson aud. (2nd floor, entrance 2B), Oslo Cancer Cluster Innovation Park, Ullernchausséen 64, Oslo.

The presentation will be held in English and if you wish to attend the presentation, please confirm with an e-mail to post@pcibiotech.com.

The presentation will also be a live webcast and can be accessed through www.pcibiotech.com. It will be possible to post questions through the webcast console.

The interim report and the presentation will be available on www.newsweb.no and on the company's webpage, www.pcibiotech.com from 07:30am (CET) on 13 February 2019.

For further information, please contact:

Ronny Skuggedal, CFO

Email: rs@pcibiotech.no

Mobile: +47 9400 5757

About PCI Biotech

PCI Biotech is a biopharmaceutical company focusing on development and commercialisation of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer through its innovative photochemical internalisation

Contact information: PCI Biotech Holding ASA, Ullernchausséen 64, N-0379 Oslo

Ronny Skuggedal, CFO, rs@pcibiotech.no, Mobile: +47 9400 5757