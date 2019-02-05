Supports Braingrid and MGX/MGX Renewables previous announcement to co-develop and market a packaged energy management product offering.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 5, 2019) - Braingrid Limited (CSE: BGRD) ("Braingrid"), a global provider of affordable, scalable and easy-to-deploy sensor platforms for precision agriculture, is pleased to announce it has entered into a strategic alliance agreement with TRAK International Green Energy Resources Inc. ("TRAK").

TRAK is an award-winning, cleantech Professional Engineering and Design/Build Construction firm with over 25 years' experience in designing, building and financing some of the most innovative and energy-efficient HVAC and Refrigeration systems in North America. They are experts in modular buildout, integrating and operating GeoExchange, on-site power generation, and other sustainable energy solutions. Holding patents in heating and cooling methods, TRAK custom manufactures modular hydronic heat pump systems and other energy transfer and regulation devices. TRAK creates customized Smart Energy Systems (SES) that can empower owners and operators of precision agriculture indoor-grow properties with ideal environmental control, while being sustainably energy cost efficient. The resulting comparative increase in production and the reduction in energy and maintenance operating costs results in a cash boost and overall operation profitability.

"We are enthusiastic about our alliance with Braingrid," said Jeff Maxwell, P.Eng., CEO and President of TRAK. "The TRAK Smart Energy System, coupled with Braingrid's technology, will further empower cultivators to optimize precision agriculture by pre-determining the almost infinite variations and right amount of nutrients, water, lighting spectrum and intensity, heating, cooling, humidity, air circulation, air volume changes, CO 2 , and other factors necessary to produce high-yield, healthy crops."

"Real-time measuring and trending allow for predictive states and instant system changes and adjustments," said Michael Kadonoff, CEO and founder of Braingrid. "That's why TRAK and Braingrid's combined offering is so important. Braingrid's Sentrollers already capture key variables within a cultivation environment and by coupling this information with TRAK's systems through our data science activities and powerful cloud architecture, we will collaboratively control critical parameters to guarantee the crops are never at risk and that TRAK systems efficiently respond to provide the best production conditions."

Observing the consequences of inefficient or unresponsive grow settings is too late. Forehanded knowing is growing at its best.

The three-year agreement enables a strategic collaboration whereby Braingrid will integrate its Sentroller technology and cloud platform to identify areas for process improvement, give measure to design requirements, and then compatibly operate with the TRAK Energy Management System (EMS) and SES to physically effect the results in real time. This will allow Braingrid to perform real-time data-gathering, monitoring and analysis to make highly-effective environmental control a continually improving reality. A variety of systems will be developed to analyze and control grow environments to microclimate levels, predict, validate and improve energy savings, and perform situational consumables and equipment service and maintenance. TRAK will initially develop, market, manage and record efficient, sustainable agribusiness grow facilities from a financial cost-savings and stringent environmental control perspective. Longer-term objectives include using data science, machine learning and artificial intelligence for more enhancements and semi-automated control of the grow space.

The parties intend to research, develop and execute projects to provide their respective services for new construction or retrofit of intensive-energy use, precision agriculture, cannabis indoor grow, vertical farming and greenhouse facilities in Canada and the United States. The goal is to fast track and introduce an unrivaled and complete turnkey solution for cannabis growers and agricultural companies to significantly reduce their energy consumption and footprint. An overall energy cost reduction of more than 50% is targeted. Braingrid's recently formed Strategic Partnership with MGX Minerals Inc. / MGX Renewables Inc. (see MGX Minerals' news release of October 24, 2018) to co-develop and market a packaged energy management product offering may also play a significant role in this respect. This partnership aims to leverage Braingrid's technology and MGX Renewables' modular energy storage systems, which provide scalable regenerative zinc-air flow battery for low-cost mass storage of energy, to provide cannabis growers and agricultural companies with renewable energy solutions.

Both strategic alliances with TRAK and MGX enable Braingrid to be at the forefront of pioneering unprecedented low-cost energy reduction solutions for the cannabis and agricultural industries.

Media Contact:

Braingrid

Doug Harris

Chief Financial Officer

416-480.2488

ir@braingrid.io

TRAK



Mitchell Wilkie

Chief Strategy Officer

437.350.0322

mwilkie@trakge.com

About Braingrid:

Braingrid Limited (www.braingrid.io) is a global technology company that provides an affordable, versatile and quick-to-install data acquisition and sensor integration platform for cannabis cultivators. Capturing real-time data needed to increase revenues, reduce costs and risks, and connecting cultivators to their grow on a microclimate level, Braingrid is also developing systems utilizing data science, machine learning and AI to deliver "smart" controls and building management solutions for the precision agriculture and energy efficiency sectors.

About TRAK International Green Energy Resources:

TRAK (www.trakge.com) is a privately-owned, Kelowna-based, international cleantech company offering sustainable, innovative HVAC/R Smart Energy Systems and Engineering Services to help industrial, commercial, institutional and recreational property owners who are intensive energy users and want to improve their facility and environmental controls.

About MGX Renewables

MGX Renewables Inc. has developed a patented zinc-air flow battery that efficiently stores energy in the form of zinc particles and contains none of the traditional high cost battery commodities such as lithium, vanadium, or cobalt. The technology allows for low cost mass storage of energy and can be deployed into a wide range of applications scalable energy storage applications.

Unlike conventional batteries such as lithium-ion, which have a fixed energy/power ratio, the technology uses a fuel tank system that offers flexible energy storage to power ratios and scalability. The storage capacity is directly tied to the size of the fuel tank and the quantity of recharged zinc fuel, making low cost scalability a major advantage of the flow battery system. In addition, a further major advantage of the zinc-air flow battery is the ability to charge and discharge simultaneously and at different maximum charge or discharge rates since each of the charge and discharge circuits is separate and independent. Other types of standard and flow batteries are limited to a maximum charge and discharge by the total number of cells as there is no separation of the charge, discharge and storage components. For more information visit www.mgxrenewables.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release includes forward-looking information and statements, which may include, but are not limited to, information and statements regarding or inferring the future business, operations, financial performance, prospects, and other plans, intentions, expectations, estimates, and beliefs of Braingrid and TRAK. Information and statements which are not purely historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information and statements involve and are subject to assumptions and known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual events, results, performance, or achievements of Braingrid and TRAK to be materially different from future events, results, performance, and achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking information and statements herein. Such forward looking statements include statements regarding (i) the ability to achieve the anticipated benefits of combining Braingrid and TRAK's technology, (ii) the achievement of the longer term objectives associated with the strategic alliance, (iii) the ability to create an unrivaled and complete turnkey solution for cannabis growers and agricultural companies to significantly reduce their energy consumption and footprint and the ability to achieve the targeted overall energy cost reduction of more than 50% and (iv) the ability to complete a packaged energy management product with MGX Renewables Inc. Although Braingrid and TRAK believe that any forward-looking information and statements herein are reasonable, in light of the use of assumptions and the significant risks and uncertainties inherent in such information and statements, there can be no assurance that any such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, and accordingly readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such risks and uncertainties and should not place undue reliance upon such forward-looking information and statements. Any forward-looking information and statements herein are made as of the date hereof, and except as required by applicable laws, Braingrid and TRAK assume no obligation and disclaim any intention to update or revise any forward-looking information and statements herein or to update the reasons that actual events or results could or do differ from those projected in any forward-looking information and statements herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or results, or otherwise, except as required by applicable laws.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/42655