FXCM Group Integrates Trading Central Research in HTML 5 Web Platform

LONDON and SYDNEY, Australia and JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, Feb. 05, 2019 ("FXCM Group" or "FXCM"), a leading international provider of online foreign exchange trading, CFD trading, cryptocurrencies and related services, has made improvements to its HTML 5 Web Platform, Trading Station Web 2.0 by integrating Trading Central research.

Trading Central's award-winning technical analysis can now be found superimposed within FXCM's charts. Additionally, a new widget has been introduced which enables traders to discover all the signals found for a particular instrument and can learn more about the analysis. From here, traders can easily place their trades making it easier than ever to form educated decisions and act on them.

New Integrated Analysis Includes:

Trading Central covers just about all of the most popular markets available instantly at the click of the button!

Directional opinions with actionable trading levels are available around the clock and updated periodically as the situation changes

Direct Overlay on Charts - show resistance, support, pivot and important key target levels to enter or exit.

New Widget - Discover new trade ideas based on market movements

"We've spent the last 20 years empowering investors to form educated trade decisions by providing them with actionable research they can trust," says Alain Pellier, CEO at Trading Central. "We've been a proud partner of FXCM since 2005 and are confident that their new integration of our analytics will enable even more of today's investors to participate in financial markets."

"This integration gives our traders seamless access to Trading Central's analysis," said Brendan Callan, CEO of FXCM Group. "We want to provide traders all the tools possible to allow them to be smarter and more successful in their trading."

"Today's investing public has great expectations for how convenient and insightful their online experiences should be," says Kathryn St. John, Head of User Experience at Trading Central. "FXCM customers will now find it much easier to make decisions, with Trading Central's analysis super-imposed directly into the charts where they spend so much of their time."

More about Trading Central Analyst Views:

Trading Central's Analyst Views empowers FXCM's customers with actionable and immediate trading plans. It is the world's only financial market research solution combining the invaluable experience of senior analysts with automated algorithms. Trading Central's patented pattern recognition is constantly monitoring the market with global 24/7 coverage on over 8,000 financial instruments and providing updated analyses whenever new price levels are met. Meanwhile, their team of expert market technicians monitors and validates all incoming analyses to ensure a strong trend is present.



Because Analyst Views is found at the intersection of quantitative technology and market technician expertise, it enables FXCM's investors with a timely professional opinion with an unparalleled breadth of coverage. Investors can gain a full understanding of an instrument's technical scenario at a glance with the concise analysis which includes a preferred scenario, an alternative scenario and key prices levels. The concise nature of Trading Central's analysis helps investors act immediately if required, while the clear target and pivot levels show them what they stand to gain or risk.

Key levels are drawn on the chart showing support and resistance along with our directional preference and comments. While traders often use charts to attempt their own analysis, Trading Central's globally distributed team of expert analysts offer their unbiased second opinion. Meanwhile, the key levels help traders plan their entry and take profit levels. It's a helpful way to get started with securing the next position. For investors not sure where the opportunity is today, the new streaming list gives the latest views on various assets, as they are published.

Additional Trading Station Web 2.0 Updates:

Upgraded Charting Tools - Customize your charts with our upgraded charting tools, including: flags, arrows and call-out balloons.

- Customize your charts with our upgraded charting tools, including: flags, arrows and call-out balloons. New Pre-Loaded Layouts - What type of trader are you? Our new pre-loaded layouts are optimized for different trading styles.

About FXCM: FXCM is a leading provider of online foreign exchange provides retail brokers, small hedge funds and emerging market banks access to wholesale execution and liquidity, while providing high and medium frequency funds access to prime brokerage services via FXCM Prime. FXCM is a Leucadia Company.

About Trading Central: Trading Central has been successfully supporting investment decisions through innovation since 1999. Our broad portfolio of market solutions combines award-winning analyst research and patented pattern recognition with 24H global multi-asset coverage. Collectively, these provide technical and fundamental analysis on 75,000+ instruments every market day to offer timely and actionable insight.

Our tools empower today's investors to participate in financial markets by helping them to generate trade ideas, validate investment decisions and manage risk - all at the point of action. Markets never sleep and with offices around the world, Trading Central is always there in the moments that matter.

