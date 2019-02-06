Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

'Surgutneftegas' PJSC (SGGD) 'Surgutneftegas' PJSC: Information statement on change in the share of the member of the management body of 'Surgutneftegas' PJSC in the charter capital of 'Surgutneftegas' PJSC 06-Feb-2019 / 12:44 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Information statement[i] on change in the share of the member of the management body of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC in the charter capital of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC Last name, first name, patronymic name of the person, whose share in the charter capital of the issuer has changed: Egorov Valery Nikolaevich. Position of the individual, whose share in the charter capital of the issuer has changed: Member of the Board of Directors of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC. Type of the organization, where the change in the share in the charter capital of the relevant person took place: the issuer. The relevant person's share in the charter capital of the issuer before the change: 0.0057%. The issuer's ordinary shares held by the person before the change: 0.0063%. The relevant person's share in the charter capital of the issuer after the change: 0.0047%. The issuer's ordinary shares held by this person after the change: 0.0050%. Date when the share of the relevant person in the charter capital of the issuer changed: 06 February 2019. Date on which the issuer became aware of the changes in the share of the relevant person in the charter capital of the issuer: 06 February 2019. Website used by the issuer to disclose information: http://www.surgutneftegas.ru/investors/; http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=312 =--------------------------------------------------------------------------- [i] This Statement is a disclosure of insider information. ISIN: US8688612048 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: SGGD LEI Code: 2138002GZLU65FRAC894 Sequence No.: 7387 EQS News ID: 773043 End of Announcement EQS News Service

February 06, 2019 06:44 ET (11:44 GMT)