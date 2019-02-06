Financial Highlights -- In the fourth quarter of 2018, we continued on our path of optimizing and recalibrating our Advertising Spend and improving the traffic quality we referred to our advertisers, leading to the second consecutive quarter of double-digit net income. -- Net income in the fourth quarter of 2018 was EUR11.7 million, compared to a net loss of EUR9.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2017. Net loss in the twelve months ended December 31, 2018 was EUR20.8 million, compared to net loss of EUR13.0 million for the same period in 2017. -- Adjusted EBITDA was EUR28.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to an Adjusted EBITDA loss of EUR8.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2017, up EUR37.3 million. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2018, Adjusted EBITDA was EUR15.6 million, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of EUR6.7 million for the same period in 2017, up EUR8.9 million. -- Consolidated Revenue per Qualified Referral ("RPQR") improved significantly, reaching EUR1.44 in the fourth quarter of 2018, up 13% compared to the same period in 2017, as the product optimizations we implemented led to improved traffic quality but also led to a decline in Qualified Referrals. -- Consolidated Return on Advertising Spend ("ROAS") improved to 162.6% in the fourth quarter of 2018 and to 123.0% in the twelve months ended December 31, 2018, respectively, compared to 118.4% and 115.3% in the same periods in 2017. -- While our shift in focus to profitability resulted in improvements in our ROAS in the fourth quarter of 2018, the reduction in our Advertising Spend resulted in a decline in revenue and Qualified Referrals as compared to the same period in 2017. -- Total revenue decreased to EUR166.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2018, representing a decline of 8% year-over-year, compared to EUR181.5 million in the same period in 2017. Total revenue decreased to EUR914.8 million in the twelve months ended December 31, 2018 compared to EUR1,035.4 million for the same period in 2017, representing a 12% decline period-over-period. -- The number of Qualified Referrals decreased to 112.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2018, or by 19%, compared to 139.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2017. The number of Qualified Referrals decreased to 668.3 million in the twelve months ended December 31, 2018, compared to 727.1 million for the same period in 2017, or by 8% period-over-period. -- Reflecting our performance in the fourth quarter of 2018, we expect Adjusted EBITDA for 2019 to be between EUR50 million and EUR75 million, and we expect total revenue to decrease in the first half of 2019 and increase in the second half of 2019 compared to same periods in 2018. Operational Highlights -- We continued to steadily increase the supply of alternative accommodations on our platform as we hit a new milestone of over 1.5 million units of alternative accommodation available as of December 31, 2018. Following year-end, we announced a new integration with RedAwning, which has added 80,000 vacation rentals, condominiums, apart-hotels and townhomes to our platform. -- We continued to implement measures aimed at optimizing our platforms and product, with the intention of increasing user retention and booking conversion, while reducing the number of click-outs required to ultimately make a booking. We believe these relatively small, incremental changes to our product have resulted, when considered together, in improvements to our product and platforms that continue to positively impact our advertisers' CPC bids on our marketplace. -- Our revenue share from mobile websites and apps continued to exceed 60%. -- We have now completed the move to our new campus in Düsseldorf, and we continue to attract top talent from around the world. Rolf Schrömgens, CEO and Founder: "The measures we put in place in the second quarter of 2018 are having a clear positive impact on our business. Our marketplace dynamics remain stable and we are confident that we are on a good track to succeed in 2019. We remain committed to reshaping the way travelers search for and compare hotels, and I am particularly pleased that the levels of alternative accommodation on our platform continue to grow at pace. In 2019, we are focused on continuing this positive momentum by integrating more alternative accommodation providers and accelerating the pace of product testing and innovation." Axel Hefer, CFO: "The measures we started to implement in the second quarter of 2018 have had a strong impact on our financial performance, with profits rising sharply. We believe that we are on a good track to see continued positive profitability developments in 2019." Financial Summary & Operating Metrics (EUR millions, unless otherwise stated) Three months ended Twelve months ended December 31, December 31, 2018 2017 Y/Y 2018 2017 Y/Y ------ ------ --------- ------ ------- -------- Total Revenue 166.8 181.5 (8)% 914.8 1,035.4 (12)% Qualified Referrals (in millions) 112.6 139.3 (19)% 668.3 727.1 (8)% Revenue per Qualified Referral (in EUR) 1.44 1.27 13% 1.35 1.40 (4)% Operating income/(loss) 19.8 (15.6) n.m. (18.2) (20.4) (11)% Net income/(loss) 11.7 (9.6) n.m. (20.8) (13.0) 60% Net income/(loss) attributable to trivago N.V. 11.7 (9.6) n.m. (20.8) (12.5) 66% Return on Advertising Spend 162.6% 118.4% 44.2 ppts 123.0% 115.3% 7.7 ppts Adjusted EBITDA(1) 28.6 (8.7) n.m. 15.6 6.7 133% n.m. not meaningful (1) "Adjusted EBITDA" (Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, Amortization, and Share Based Compensation) is a non-GAAP measure. Please see "Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures" and "Tabular Reconciliations for Non-GAAP Measures" for explanations and reconciliations of non-GAAP measures used throughout this release. About trivago trivago is a leading global hotel search platform focused on reshaping the way travelers search for and compare hotels and alternative accommodations. Incorporated in 2005 in Düsseldorf, Germany, the platform allows travelers to make informed decisions by personalizing their hotel search and providing them access to a deep supply of hotel information and prices. trivago enables its advertisers to grow their businesses by providing access to a broad audience of travelers via its websites and apps. As of December 31, 2018, trivago has established 55 localized platforms connected to over three million hotels and alternative accommodations, in over 190 countries. For more information, trivago's earnings releases and other financial information are available at ir.trivago.com and visit company.trivago.com/press for all corporate news. ENDS For more details, refer to our Q4 report, which is available on the Securities and Exchange Commission's website (http://www.sec.gov). Conference Call trivago N.V. will webcast a conference call to discuss fourth quarter 2018 financial results and certain forward-looking information on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). The webcast will be open to the public and available via http://ir.trivago.com. trivago N.V. expects to provide access to the webcast on the IR website for at least three months subsequent to the initial broadcast. Notes & Definitions: Current Ratio: The current ratio is used to measure the company's ability to pay off its short-term liabilities with its current assets and is an important measure of liquidity. The current ratio is calculated by dividing the company's total current assets by the company's total current liabilities. Referral Revenue: We use the term "referral" to describe each time a visitor to one of our websites or apps clicks on a hotel offer or advertisement in our search results and is referred to one of our advertisers. We charge our advertisers for each referral on a cost-per-click (CPC) basis. ROAS: The ratio of our Referral Revenue to our Advertising Spend in a given period, or return on Advertising Spend. We invest in multiple marketing channels, such as: TV; out-of-home advertising; search engine marketing; display advertising campaigns on advertising networks, affiliate websites, social networking sites and email marketing; online video; mobile app marketing and content marketing. RPQR: We use average revenue per qualified referral, to measure how effectively we convert qualified referrals to revenue. RPQR is calculated as Referral Revenue divided by the total number of qualified referrals in a given period. QR: We define a qualified referral as a unique visitor per day that generates at least one referral. For example, if a single visitor clicks on multiple hotel offers in our search results in a given day, they count as multiple referrals, but as only one qualified referral. Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures Adjusted EBITDA: We define adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss): 1. Less: income/(loss) from equity method investment 2. Plus: expense/(benefit) for income taxes, 3. Plus: total other (income)/expense, net,

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

February 06, 2019 06:59 ET (11:59 GMT)