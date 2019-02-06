Arion Bank hf.: Covered bond offering results

Today Arion Bank hf. concluded the sale of two new covered bond series.

The total demand in the issue amounted to ISK 5,720 million and 41 bid was received.

The inflation-linked issue ARION CBI 26 attracted 17 bids of ISK 2,480 million at a yield of 2.15-2.25%. Bids for nominal amount of ISK 2,100 million at a yield of 2.20% were accepted. The size of the series following the issuance will be ISK 5.920 m.

The new fixed rate issue ARION CB 24 attracted 24 bids of ISK 3,240 million at a yield of 5.79-6.00%. All Bids were accepted. The size of the series following the issuance will be ISK 5,940 m.

The issued bonds are scheduled to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Iceland on 13 Februray 2019.

For further information please contact Investor relations, at ir@arionbanki.is