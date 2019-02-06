sprite-preloader
WKN: A0Q7R0 ISIN: CA5625682045 Ticker-Symbol: R7X1 
GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Mandalay Resources Corporation Announces Filing of Updated NI 43-101 Technical Report for its Costerfield Mine

TORONTO, Feb. 06, 2019and www.mandalayresources.com.

The Mineral Resource Estimate was carried out under the supervision of Danny Kentwell, FAusIMM, an employee of SRK Consulting and independent of Mandalay Resources Corporation. He is a Qualified Person for the purpose of NI 43-101. The Mineral Reserve estimate was prepared by Steven Taylor BTech (Mining Engineering) MAusIMM, and Chris Lynch BEng (Mining) MAusIMM who are full-time employees of Mandalay Resources and was independently verified by Anne-Marie Ebbels, MAusIMM, CP (Mining) who is a full-time employee of SRK Consulting and a qualified person under NI 43-101.

For Further Information:

Dominic Duffy
President and Chief Executive Officer

Greg DiTomaso
Director of Investor Relations

Contact: 647.260.1566


About Mandalay Resources Corporation:

Mandalay Resources is a Canadian-based natural resource company with producing assets in Australia and Sweden, and care and maintenance and development projects in Chile. The Company is focused on growing production at its gold and antimony operation in Australia, and gold production from its operation in Sweden to generate near term cash flow.


