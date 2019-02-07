Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 7, 2019) - Global UAV Technologies Ltd. (CSE: UAV) (OTC: YRLLF) (FSE: YAB2) (the "Company" or "Global UAV"), a diversified and vertically integrated drone technology company, recently secured two separate Unexploded Ordnance ("UXO") survey contracts through different end-customers in the United States. The surveys, one of which has already been completed, are being flown by Global UAV's wholly owned subsidiary, Pioneer Aerial Surveys Ltd., ("Pioneer Aerial"), using the Company's UAV-MAG technology.

Pioneer Aerial has previously conducted UXO surveys at Pearl Harbor, HI. The UXO survey projects utilize the same drone-based UAV-MAG survey technology the Company uses for mining and exploration related geophysical surveys. The UAV-MAG technology incorporates the GSMP-35U sensor, an ultra-light-weight potassium magnetometer from Gem Systems Inc. When flown with a UAV, Pioneer Aerial can conduct autonomous survey flights in an ultra-high resolution, low altitude pattern which makes UXO detection possible. The contracts are with both repeat and new customers representing the second and third UXO contracts for the Company.

Pioneer Aerial has been expanding into the UXO survey market with the drone-based UAV-MAG survey technology. Organizations, such as the Army Corps of Engineers, are now requesting and requiring survey technology innovation to be a component of UXO survey solutions for those bidding on the projects. The UAV-MAG technology has been successful in allowing Pioneer Aerial to expand into the new market opportunity.

"The UAV-MAG survey technology we developed is proving to be versatile and reliable. It has quickly gained Pioneer Aerial a reputation as one of the world-leading drone-based geophysical survey companies. The UXO detection and survey industry is in high demand for innovative detection and mapping solutions, giving rise to increased interest in our services and technology as a result," stated Michael Burns, CEO, Global UAV Technologies Ltd.

About Global UAV Technologies Ltd.

Global UAV Technologies Ltd. is a diversified, vertically integrated drone technology company within the commercial Unmanned Aerial Vehicle ("UAV") sector. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries - Pioneer Aerial Surveys Ltd., High Eye Aerial Imaging Inc., UAV Regulatory Services Inc., and NOVAerial Robotics Inc.- Global UAV Technologies Ltd. provides a full spectrum of UAV-based services and products including drone research and development and manufacturing, flight services and regulatory compliance. Global UAV Technologies Ltd. will continue its growth through technology development, expanding the business of its current divisions and the continued evaluation of potential acquisitions. Global UAV is well positioned for growth as a vertically integrated drone technology company.

