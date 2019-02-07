Cypress Development Corp: Cypress Development Drilling at Clayton Valley Lithium Project in Nevada

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 07, 2019))) ("Cypress" or the "Company") is pleased to report mobilization is underway for drilling on the Company's Clayton Valley Lithium Project.

The present drill program is an important data gathering component of the ongoing prefeasibility study (PFS) and will concentrate on an area between previous drill holes GCH-06, DCH-04 and DCH-05. (See drill hole location map). The primary objectives are to upgrade and convert resources to reserves in developing the PFS mine plan and to obtain material for further metallurgical testing. Secondary objectives are to obtain geotechnical data and additional information on lithology, mineralization, and clay speciation.

Clayton Valley Lithium Project 2019 drill hole location map:

https://cypressdevelopmentcorp.com/site/assets/files/3640/cvlp-drilling-map-a.jpg

Drilling is expected to intersect lithium-bearing units from near-surface to depths of more than 100 meters. Actual depths will vary with drilling conditions and lithological contacts. The primary targets in the drilling area are the Upper Olive and Main Blue Mudstone units. Lithium values where intersected in nearby holes are relatively higher, as seen in GCH-06 where the lithium values are up to 1609 parts per million (ppm). The drilling program is anticipated to generate 500 to 800 meters of core. Drilling is expected to be completed in March depending on weather conditions.

Drill Hole Lithology From (m) To (m) Length (m) Li (ppm) DCH-04 Upper Olive Mdstn 1.5 28.7 27.2 1060 DCH-04 Main Blue Mdstn 28.7 51.2 22.5 1187 DCH-04 Lower Olive Mdstn 51.2 60.3 9.1 817 DCH-04 Hard bottom 60.3 72.5 12.2 945 DCH-05 Upper Olive Mudstn 8.5 23.5 14.9 894 DCH-05 Main Blue Mdstn 23.5 48.2 24.7 1206 DCH-05 Lower Olive Mdstn 48.2 75.6 27.4 1187 DCH-05 Hard bottom 75.6 79.9 4.3 659 GCH-06 Upper Olive Mdstn 3 29.9 26.8 1145 GCH-06 Main Blue Mdstn 29.9 72.5 42.7 1309 GCH-06 Lower Olive Mdstn 72.5 100 27.4 885

Daniel Kalmbach, CPG, is the qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has approved of the technical information in this release.

