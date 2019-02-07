Klaipedos Nafta: AB Klaipedos Nafta preliminary activity and revenue results for the January 2019

In January 2019 AB Klaipedos nafta (hereinafter - the Company or KN) has reloaded 626 thousand tons of petroleum products in Klaipeda and Subacius oil terminals. In 2018 reloaded 776 thousand tons (less by 19.3 per cent). The overall result in loading volumes for the January mainly were affected by the lower quantities from ORLEN Lietuva refinery and by the lower transshipment quantities of heavy oil products transit.

The preliminary sales revenue of the Company's oil terminals for January 2019 reached EUR 3.1 million.

In January 2019 the Company's Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) terminals has re-gasified and reloaded 471 thousand MWh of natural gas, comparing to the same period of 2018 (263 thousand MWh) it is more by 79.1 per cent.

The preliminary sales revenue of the Company's LNG Terminal for January 2019 comprised EUR 5.6 million (January 2018 - EUR 6.7 million). Revenue consists of the one twelfth of the re-gasification tariff for booked annual capacities approved by the National Control Commission for Energy Control and Prices for 2019 and the re-gasification tariff for amount of regasified LNG. Revenue for January 2018 was higher by EUR 0.9 million due to adjustment of actual booked gas capacities for 2017. Adjustment for actual gas capacities for 2018 are not calculated and has not been recorded yet.

Total preliminary sales revenue of the Company in January of 2019 amount to EUR 8.7 million, or less by 20.9 per cent compared to the same period of 2018 - EUR 11.0 million.

Petroleum products transhipment and LNG re-gasification and reloading:

January 2019 2018 Change, % Petroleum products reloaded, thousand tons 626 776 -19.3% LNG re-gasification and reloading, thousand MWh 471 263 79.1%

Preliminary revenue of the Company, EUR million:

January 2019 2018 Change, % Oil terminals activity 3.1 4.3 -27.9% LNG terminals activity 5.6 6.7 -16.4% Total: 8.7 11.0 -20.9%

