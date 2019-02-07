Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 7, 2019) - Lions Bay Capital Inc. (TSXV: LBI) ("Lions Bay" or "the Company") is pleased to advise that Consolidated Potash Corporation (CPC), an entity controlled and being consolidated by the Company has satisfied requirements to acquire an initial 15% of the Karinga Lakes Sulphate of Potash (SOP) project and establish a JV with Verdant Minerals (ASX: VRM).

A full copy of the announcement published on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) on 7 February 2019 by CPC's JV partner, Verdant Minerals, is attached for general information purposes only.

Whilst substantial resource exploration and appraisal activities have been performed at the Karinga Lakes Potash Project by Verdant Minerals, it should be noted that the Resource Statement outlined in the attached Media Release is JORC 2012 compliant; however, the Company cautions readers that this information has not been reviewed by a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101, and should therefore be considered a historical resource that is not compliant with National Instrument 43-101.

As the Company proceeds with its stated plan of listing CPC, the intention is to perform an updated resource study that is compliant with National Instrument 43-101.

In addition to the positive progress made by CPC in relation to the Karinga Lakes Sulphate of Potash Project, CPC continues to make substantial progress on a number of other important fronts including:

Ongoing commercialisation focused activities based on the core aMES technology platform. Significant additional improvements and innovations have recently been identified and advanced during ongoing scientific investigations.

Evaluation of other mining project opportunities where the potential application of the aMES technology may provide substantial operational and financial improvements.

Some of these project opportunities involve paid-piloting, where CPC is paid to perform preliminary studies to demonstrate the performance of the aMES technology. To date, all of these studies have demonstrated positive results and are the basis of ongoing commercially focused discussions.

Further details regarding progress and the Company's plans for CPC will be provided in the near future.

Further to the detailed update provided in the January 7, 2018 Corporate Update, CPC continues to make important progress on a number of important fronts. CPC has now completed the acquisition of an initial 50% interest in a highly prospective potash and lithium project in New Mexico, USA - where CPC's aMES technology is particularly well suited to an integrated and accelerated development schedule; should mineral resource definition studies progress satisfactorily. CPC has made similarly encouraging progress with company's flagship Karinga Lakes potash project in Australia, where CPC is earning up to a 40% interest. Lions Bay is in the process of acquiring the balance of CPC, an important step in being able to position the company for a planned IPO in the first half of 2019.

About Lions Bay Capital Inc.

Lions Bay Capital Inc. is a TSX-V listed Investment Issuer that is focused on high return investment opportunities, principally in the mining, clean energy and clean technology sectors, where it will provide public and private companies early-stage financial support by way of equity or debt.

