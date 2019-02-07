Our Emerald Health Therapeutics forecast 2019 suggested this small cap cannabis stock would rise to $38 in 2019 or 2020. This forecast was published some 5 (!) months ago, after which we also came with a broader Canadian cannabis stocks forecast. In the meantime we see sufficient signs that our forecast is underway. The last confirmation we need is this giant breakout that is about to take place. It would send Emerald Health Therapeutics (EMH.V) many multiples higher, likely close or to our very bullish price target. Admittedly, one could argue that we are too excited. As we all know ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...