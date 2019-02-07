Fomento Economico Mexicano: FEMSA Schedules Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results

MONTERREY, Mexico, Feb. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. ("FEMSA") (NYSE: FMX; BMV: FEMSAUBD) is pleased to invite you to participate in its Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Conference Call that will be held on:

Thursday, February 28, 2019

10:00 AM Eastern Time

(9:00 AM Mexico City Time)

Eduardo Padilla, Chief Executive Officer of FEMSA, will host the call and discuss FEMSA's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 financial results, followed by a question and answer session. The quarterly results will be released on February 27 after the market's close.

To participate in the conference call please dial

Toll Free US: (800) 239 9838

International:+1 (323) 794 2551

Conference ID: 7725233

The conference call will be webcast live through streaming audio. For details please visit http://ir.femsa.com

If you are unable to participate live, the conference call replay will be available on https://femsa.gcs-web.com/financial-reports

FEMSA is a leading company that participates in the beverage industry through Coca-Cola FEMSA, the largest franchise bottler of Coca-Cola products in the world by volume; and in the beer industry, through its ownership of the second largest equity stake in Heineken, one of the world's leading brewers with operations in over 70 countries. In the retail industry it participates through FEMSA Comercio, comprising a Proximity Division operating OXXO, a small-format store chain, a Health Division, which includes all drugstores and related operations, and a Fuel Division, which operates the OXXO GAS chain of retail service stations. Additionally, through its Strategic Businesses unit, it provides logistics, point-of-sale refrigeration solutions and plastics solutions to FEMSA's business units and third-party clients.