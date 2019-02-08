Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Royal KPN N.V. Royal KPN N.V. Press Release: Sale of iBasis completed 08-Feb-2019 / 08:00 CET/CEST Royal KPN N.V. ("KPN") announces that the sale of iBasis Inc. to Tofane Global, as announced on 7 March 2018, has been completed for an undisclosed consideration effective per 7 February 2019. The transaction is in line with KPN's focus on the execution of its successful strategy in The Netherlands. iBasis will continue to deliver international voice termination and data services to KPN. Kind regards, KPN Investor Relations

