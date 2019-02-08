Three of Blue Diamond Resorts' Properties Earn 2019 TripAdvisor Awards

Memories Resorts

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Feb. 08, 2019, the Caribbean's fastest growing hotel company, is celebrating numerous TripAdvisor Travelers' Choice awards. A total of three awards were handed out across itsandbrands. The Travelers' Choice award has been the highest honor TripAdvisor can bestow for the past 15 years. These annual acknowledgments are given to less than one percent of all hotels listed on TripAdvisor. The Travelers' Choice awards are the only travel industry awards based on millions of guests' reviews and they reflect "the best of the best" for quality, customer satisfaction and service.

Royalton Luxury Resorts received back-to-back Travelers' Choice awards for their Royalton Riviera Cancun and Royalton Punta Cana properties. Royalton Punta Cana was ranked among the top 10 resorts for families in the Caribbean and Royalton Riviera Cancun is among the top 25 resorts in Mexico. These prestigious rankings earned both resorts 2019 Travelers' Choice awards for Best Hotels for Families in their regions.

Grand Memories Splash was recognized amongst the best family resorts in the Caribbean, receiving the 2019 Travelers' Choice award for the fourth year in a row. The newly renovated resort offers refurbished rooms and facilities and popular attractions like one of the Caribbean's largest waterparks, an arcade, teen club, and children's program.

"We are honored to receive this positive affirmation from our guests," said Mauricio Zarate, Corporate Director of Operations. "I am proud of all of our employees for their critical role in delivering award-winning guest experiences."

About Blue Diamond Resorts

Since its inception in 2011, Blue Diamond Resorts has risen to become the Caribbean's fastest-growing resort company with 44 properties exceeding 15,360 rooms in ten countries. Taking an innovative approach to differentiating brands under each market's unique demands, Blue Diamond Resorts' ever-expanding portfolio is more impressive than ever. The newest addition to the company is boutique resort collection, Mystique Resorts , providing a personalized beachfront experience in strikingly beautiful locations. Award-winning Royalton Luxury Resorts rethink the all-inclusive experience, offering signature amenities including All-In Connectivity, modern Sports Event Guarantee and in-suite wellness elements. Royalton's adults-only sub-brands include Hideaway at Royalton , offering exclusive dining and preferred accommodations with access to all services and amenities of nearby Royalton, and the stylish All-Exclusive CHIC by Royalton , a vibrant social vacation experience with luxury amenities and elite dining options. In Jamaica, Grand Lido Negril has been revived to provide an upscale and elegant naturist vacation along an exclusive shore for the ultimate private retreat. Memories Resorts & Spa is an experience designed to impress the entire family and Starfish Resorts offer amazing value for customers in exotic locations with comfortable accommodations.