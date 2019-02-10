The price of palladium (PALLADIUM) continues to show strength. It gained another 4.5 pct last week. It now becomes very interesting because we will find out very soon whether palladium will rise to $5000 in the next 12 months or not. Note this would be a 3-fold increase, it may become one of the top 3 investing opportunities of 2019, and would crush our palladium forecast for 2019. Palladium is now trading 2 pct below all-time highs. More interestingly, palladium trades at a crucial level. If it rises, and remains above in the next few weeks. We said earlier in one ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...