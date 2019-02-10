Lenzing: The Lenzing Group, Austrian based world market leader in specialty fibers from wood, will partner with the Textile and Fashion Federation Singapore (TaFF) to offer Singapore's designers a hub to present themselves and make the TencelTM brand more accessible to consumers. The collaboration was announced last week at the opening ceremony of Design Orchard attended by Chan Chun Sing, Minister for Trade and Industry of Singapore. "Lenzing is excited to work with TaFF on The Cocoon Space and its programs. Our cooperation with fashion designers is an important element in showcasing the sustainability promise of our flagship brand TencelTM to consumers. It comprises an integral part of Lenzing's commitment to green-up the fashion industry", says Stefan ...

