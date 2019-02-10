ams: ams, supplier of high performance sensor solutions, reported figutes. Full year 2018 revenues grew strongly to USD 1,627.4 mn while fourth quarter revenues reached USD 491.4 million. This growth was particularly driven by ams' consumer business including 3D sensing and advanced light sensing in the second half of 2018. Reflecting a more unfavorable end market environment,subdued smartphone demand and characteristic first quarter consumer market seasonality, ams expects first quarter 2019 revenues of USD 350-390 mn. The adjusted result from operations (EBIT) for 2018 was USD 145.6 mn or 9% of revenues and the adjusted result from operations (EBIT) for the fourth quarter 2018 was USD 61.9 mn or 13% of revenues, compared to USD 192.5 mn or 16% for 2017 and USD 146.6 mn or 27% ...

