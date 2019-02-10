OMV: Austrian oil and gas company OMV reported FY 2018 figures. Consolidated sales increased by 13% to Euro 22,930 mn. Higher oil, gas and product prices as well as higher sales volumes were partially offset by the missing contribution from OMV Petrol Ofisi following its divestment in Q2/17, the company stated. The clean CCS Operating Result rose from Euro 2,958 mn in 2017 to Euro 3,646 mn. According to the company, this was mainly driven by a higher Upstream result of Euro 2,027 mn (2017: Euro 1,225 mn), due to a significantly better operational performance in the amount of Euro 582 mn. Clean CCS net income attributable to stockholders slightly decreased to Euro 1,594 mn (2017: Euro 1,624 mn). Clean CCS Earnings Per Share marginally declined to Euro 4.88 (2017: Euro 4.97). The company ...

