voestalpine: Austrian based voestalpine, a globally leading technology and capital goods group with a unique combination of material and processing expertise, reported figures for the first nine month of the current financial year 2018/2019. The revenue of the voestalpine Group rose by 5.2% in the first three quarters of the business year 2018/19 to just under Euro 10 bn. All four divisions posted revenue growth. As far as earnings are concerned, the voestalpine Group had to contend with substantial losses in the current business year due to the aforementioned negative non-recurring effects. In sum, therefore, the Group's operating result (EBITDA) for the first three quarters of the business year 2018/19 dropped year over year by 21.4% from Euro 1.4 bn (margin of 14.9%) in the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...