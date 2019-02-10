Strabag: Austrian based international construction group Strabag has been awarded an extension to its contract with Mina Candelaria Subterránea for another four years. The contract value amounts to Euro 65 mn. Located in Copiapó, in the Atacama region, 650 km north of the city of Santiago, the Candelaria Mine is an open pit and underground mine which provides copper ore to a concentrator located on-site, with a capacity of 75,000 t per day. ZÜBLIN Chile has been involved in the work since the beginning of 2005. The extension to the contract involves 22,400 m of horizontal developments, plus 1,771,000 t of loading and transport of material, among other works.Strabag: weekly performance: 1.15% (From the 21st Austria weekly https://www.boerse-social.com/21staustria ...

