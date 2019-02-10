sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Sonntag, 10.02.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 596 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

30,50 Euro		0,00
0,00 %
WKN: A0M23V ISIN: AT000000STR1 Ticker-Symbol: XD4 
Aktie:
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
STRABAG SE Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
STRABAG SE 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
30,872
31,127
09.02.
30,90
31,00
08.02.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
STRABAG SE
STRABAG SE Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
STRABAG SE30,500,00 %