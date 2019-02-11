Riga, Latvia, 2019-02-11 08:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Date Event Shortname Issuer Market ================================================================================ 11.02.2019 Government LTGCB08025A, Lietuvos Respublikos VLN securities auction LTGNB08025A Vyriausybe -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11.02.2019- Sales figures PRF1T PRFoods TLN 17.02.2019 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12.02.2019 Financial forecast LHV LHV Group TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12.02.2019 Sales figures LHV LHV Group TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12.02.2019 Coupon payment date LVGB000019A Valsts Kase / RIG Treasury of Latvia -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12.02.2019 Maturity date LVGB000019A Valsts Kase / RIG Treasury of Latvia -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 13.02.2019 Interim report, 6 SAF1R SAF Tehnika RIG months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 14.02.2019 Interim report, 12 ARC1T Arco Vara TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 14.02.2019 Interim report, 12 EFT1T EfTEN Real Estate TLN months Fund III -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 14.02.2019 Interim report, 12 GRG1L Grigeo VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 14.02.2019 Interim report, 12 MRK1T Merko Ehitus TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 14.02.2019 Interim report, 12 LGD1L LITGRID VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 14.02.2019 Interim report, 12 AMG1L Amber Grid VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.02.2019 Coupon payment date MOKBFLOT20A Moda Kapitals AS RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.02.2019 Sales figures NTU1L Novaturas VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- For more information please visit full investor calendar: http://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/market/?pg=calendar&lang=en Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) http://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/ Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.