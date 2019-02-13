As the whole world believes that China's economy and China's stock market (SSEC) is due for a really bad year we see the opposite happening on the charts. In line with our China stock market outlook 2019 China is moving higher. It is now almost back in its bullish area. This is good news for China stock market investors. Articles like this one "You thought 2018 was bad for China's stock market? Profit warnings suggest worse may be yet to come." published on South China Morning Post are the ones that we see all over the place! It creates a perception, and ...

