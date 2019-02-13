Medtronic, A Leader in Opioid Pain ReliefMedtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) may not be able to solve America's opioid crisis, but its spinal cord stimulators should certainly reduce the negative impact it has on the lives of those suffering from opioid addiction.The company's strong financial position, diversified portfolio of first-to-market products, growing international footprint, and high barrier should also benefit buy-and-hold, income-starved investors.America's Opioid CrisisWhile the opioid crisis has been declared a national emergency in the U.S., little is being done, it seems, to stem the flow of legal prescription painkillers.And.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...