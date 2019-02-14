Trackloop's Temperature Monitoring Software Deployed by BYD Motors on one of the First Fully Electric Refrigerated Delivery Vehicles

Demonstration Program Currently Underway in New York and California

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trackloop Analytics Corp. ("Trackloop" or the "Company") (Canadian Securities Exchange: TOOL) (FRANKFURT: B2IP) (OTCQB: TLOOF), in collaboration with Volta Air Technologies ("Volta Air") and BYD Company Ltd (OTC: BYDDF), is pleased to announce the deployment of Trackloop's proprietary temperature monitoring software in one of the first all-electric refrigeration delivery vehicles demonstrated for commercial use in North America. BYD Motors is the largest electric vehicle manufacturer in the world, with plans to offer all-electric refrigeration delivery vehicles throughout North America - Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK.A) is one of its largest shareholders. The demonstration vehicles use Volta Air's latest transport refrigeration unit, equipped with Trackloop's real-time cold-chain monitoring and tracking software to create and establish 'zero-emission' refrigerated delivery vehicles.

This collaboration represents a disruptive solution which will be an alternative to conventional refrigeration units for urban delivery vehicles. Most delivery vehicles used commercially are either gas-powered, or diesel-powered, and consume a significant amount of fuel. Trackloop's software allows users to monitor and control all systems related to operation of the refrigeration unit, as well as location tracking. A commercial demonstration is currently underway with two vehicles by Baldor Specialty Foods in New York, and, Raley's Supermarkets & D&D Produce in California. Vehicles have also been showcased at several food delivery and advanced transportation expos.

"We are very proud to be with leaders in the food logistics industry, involved in building a more sustainable future. Working with BYD Motors and Volta Air on this project to successfully demonstrate the value of all-electric refrigeration delivery vehicles is a massive milestone in the company's roadmap, and the industry as a whole", said Trackloop CTO, Zayn Kalyan.

Trackloop is looking beyond existing technology to the future of the delivery vehicle industry as electrification and automation take over the motor-vehicle industry as a whole. The company's vision is to be vehicle agnostic and push the envelope - ensuring robust integration to electric and autonomous delivery vehicles. Trackloop's software is ahead of the curve for operational data collection and analytics, both of which are crucial for the development and advancement of the integrated technologies. Through partnerships with OEM automotive manufacturers, Trackloop aims to become the software of choice for delivery tracking used in urban delivery vehicles and eventually the rest of the supply chain.

About TrackLoop Analytics Inc.

TrackLoop Analytics (TOOL) is an analytics software company that is leveraging digital asset technology to transform and modernize multiple industries. TrackLoop is taking a diversified approach to the analytics and technology space, delivering practical solutions in the finance, logistics, cannabis, and pharmaceutical industries. The Company's turnkey real-time tracking solutions offer the very latest in IoT and AI, providing valuable data and business intelligence to some of the world's leading brands.

TrackLoop is a publicly-traded company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE); trading symbol TOOL (C.TOOL or TOOL.cn). For more information about the company please contact us at 1-778-938-3367.

Zayn Kalyan

Chief Technology Officer

Contact us:

+1-778-938-3367

Zayn Kalyan