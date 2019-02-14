Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

'Surgutneftegas' PJSC (SGGD) 'Surgutneftegas' PJSC: Information statement on quarterly report disclosure by 'Surgutneftegas' PJSC 14-Feb-2019 / 13:50 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Information statement on quarterly report disclosure by "Surgutneftegas" PJSC "Surgutneftegas" PJSC has disclosed the Quarterly Report for IV Quarter 2018. Websites used to post the Report: http://www.surgutneftegas.ru/investors/; http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=312 A copy of the quarterly report is provided upon request of an interested party for a fee that shall not exceed the costs of making such a copy. Date when the Issuer published the text of the Quarterly Report on the website: 14 February 2019. ISIN: US8688612048 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: SGGD LEI Code: 2138002GZLU65FRAC894 Sequence No.: 7493 EQS News ID: 776113 End of Announcement EQS News Service

