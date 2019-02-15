sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 15.02.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 595 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,519 Euro		+0,004
+0,78 %
WKN: A0JMX2 ISIN: SE0001696683 Ticker-Symbol: OP8 
Aktie:
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
OPUS GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
OPUS GROUP AB 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
15.02.2019 | 14:16
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Opus Group: Year-end Report 2018

GOTHENBURG, Feb. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Report period October - December, 2018

  • Net sales in the quarter amounted to SEK 657 million (496), a growth of 32.4%. In constant currencies and adjusted for acquisitions, the organic growth was 8.0%.
  • EBITDA amounted to SEK 132 million (62), corresponding to an EBITDA margin of 19.7% (12.5).
  • EBITA amounted to SEK 90 million (32), corresponding to an EBITA margin of 13.3% (6.3).
  • Profit/loss for the quarter amounted to SEK 34 million (24) and includes net foreign exchange differences of SEK 13 million (-15).
  • Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 117 million (35) and Free cash flow amounted to SEK 58 million (-26).

Report period January - December, 2018

  • Net sales in the period amounted to SEK 2,497 million (1,858), a growth of 34.4%. In constant currencies and adjusted for acquisitions, the organic growth was 9.5%.
  • EBITDA amounted to SEK 504 million (308), corresponding to an EBITDA margin of 20.0% (16.6).
  • EBITA amounted to SEK 358 million (188), corresponding to an EBITA margin of 14.2% (10.1).
  • Profit/loss for the period amounted to SEK -6 million (74) and includes net foreign exchange differences of SEK -66 million (-39).
  • Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 323 million (186) and Free cash flow amounted to SEK 84 million (-41).
  • The Board proposes a dividend of SEK 0.05 (0.05) per share.

Opus Group AB (publ)

This information is information that Opus Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 14:00 CET on February 15, 2019.

Contact:

For additional information, please contact:
Lothar Geilen, CEO
Tel: +46-31-748-34-00
E-mail: lothar.geilen@opus.se

Helene Carlson
Director of Corporate Communications & Investor Relations
Tel: +46-765-25-84-93
E-mail: helene.carlson@opus.se

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/opus-group/r/year-end-report-2018,c2742164

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/5106/2742164/992222.pdf

Opus Year-end 2018 Report (ENG)

https://mb.cision.com/Public/5106/2742164/9a99a575c84e47fa.pdf

PR ENG 19-02-15


© 2019 PR Newswire