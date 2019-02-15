sprite-preloader
GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

GoverMedia Plus Canada Corp. Announces Commercial Agreement With Swiss Blockchain Startup SonoCoin for Cryptocurrency Payment Transactions

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoverMedia Plus Canada Corp. (CSE: MPLS) (FWB: 48G) (WKN: A2JF6W) ("GoverMedia" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce it has concluded a commercial agreement with the first audible cryptocurrency SonoCoin, whereby GoverMedia will provide SonoCoin and its ecosystem with the necessary infrastructure to process transactions in SonoCoin's own digital coin (SONO) against five other cryptocurrencies (BTC, ETH, BCH, XRP, LTC), by using GoverMedia's fully-developed and previously announced cryptocurrency payment processing software. This software solution allows for many user-friendly and advantageous features, such as easy and fast integration, data storage and analytics, reporting, monitoring, tracking of cryptocurrency prices and automation of transactions generated by third parties using SonoCoin's blockchain solutions. The economic terms of the agreement stipulate an upfront payment of 250,000 SONOs and a monthly retainer of 25,000 SONOs, along with FIAT payments that will be determined further down the partnership.

Roland J. Bopp, GoverMedia's CEO, commented: "This partnership represents the first commercial milestone of our fully developed crypto-payment processing offering. As we see the increasing need for technology solutions to process transactions in cryptocurrencies, our team has developed a state-of-the-art infrastructure that meets this need. GoverMedia's technical team has spent considerable time, resources and capital to perfect this state-of-the-art crypto payment processing technology. SonoCoin is the first cryptocurrency we will process payment transactions for, and we are pleased to welcome on board such an innovative and promising blockchain project. We are confident this agreement will provide the basis for many other commercial contracts to come."

To continue reading this press release, please click here.

For further information, please contact:
Roland J. Bopp
President and CEO
(888) 672-4415


