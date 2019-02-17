Rosenbauer: In the past 2018 financial year, the Rosenbauer Group, global market leader in the field of defensive fire and disaster protection, resumed its growth trajectory and increased revenues to Euro 900.1 mn (2017: Euro 847.6 mn). The target for an improvement in profitability was successful, with Euro 47.9 mn (2017: Euro 21.1 mn), EBIT has more than doubled compared to 2017. In 2018, the global fire fighting industry benefited from the overall positive economic environment and showed a robust development. As of December 31, 2018, the order backlog amounted to Euro 1,052.3 mn, also a new all-time high, up 19% on the previous year's figure (2017: Euro 882.6 mn). With this order book, the Rosenbauer Group's production facilities will have excellent capacity utilization in the ...

