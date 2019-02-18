Riga, Latvia, 2019-02-18 08:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Date Event Shortname Issuer Market ================================================================================ 18.02.2019 Government LTGCB03021B, Lietuvos Respublikos VLN securities LTGNB03021B Vyriausybe auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18.02.2019- Interim report, EXPC ExpressCredit RIG 25.02.2019 12 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18.02.2019- Interim report, LJM1R Latvijas Juras medicinas RIG 22.02.2019 12 months centrs -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18.02.2019- Interim report, PRF1T PRFoods TLN 24.02.2019 6 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19.02.2019 Audited annual LHV LHV Group TLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19.02.2019 Annual General NHCBHFFT Baltic Horizon Fund / TLN Meeting Northern Horizon Capital -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19.02.2019 Interim report, NTU1L Novaturas VLN 12 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20.02.2019 Government LVGA005023A Valsts Kase / Treasury of RIG securities Latvia auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20.02.2019 Interim report, HMX1R HansaMatrix RIG 12 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20.02.2019 Investors event NTU1L Novaturas VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22.02.2019 Extraordinary RER1R Rigas elektromašinbuves RIG General Meeting rupnica -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22.02.2019- Interim report, NHCA New Hanza Capital RIG 28.02.2019 12 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/market/?pg=calendar&lang=en Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/ Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.