Correction refers to year marked in bold below. Referring to the bulletin from Vostok New Ventures Ltd's Special General Meeting, held on February 14, 2019, the company will carry out a stock split with redemption, in relations 2:1. The SDRs will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from February 20, 2019. The order book will not change. Short name: VNV SDB ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Terms: Split with redemption 2:1 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Current ISIN: SE0007278965 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Last day of trading with current ISIN code: February 19, 2019 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- New ISIN code: SE0012231074 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- First day of trading with new ISIN code: February 20, 2019 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- For further information about the split with redemption, please contact Vostok New Ventures Ltd and for information about the settlement, please contact Euroclear Sweden AB. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com