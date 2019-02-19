ADOMANI, Inc.: ADOMANI(R) Retains Roger Howsmon, Truck Industry Expert, as Consultant for its All-Electric Truck and Van Products

CORONA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 19, 2019 / ADOMANI, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADOM) a provider of advanced zero-emission and hybrid vehicle drivetrain solutions and purpose-built electric vehicles, announced today that it has retained Roger Howsmon, a 40-year veteran of the trucking and manufacturing industries, as an expert consultant to help ADOMANI market its new zero-emission all-electric commercial trucks, vans and chassis.

Mr. Howsmon, is a veteran of companies such as Cummins, Allison Transmission, Fleetwood, Peterbilt, and Blue Bird Corporation. During his tenure with Blue Bird, Mr. Howsmon played an important role in increasing gross sales margins from approximately 5.6% to approximately 18.9% over the course of several years. Mr. Howsmon has also worked in the private equity industry in various management positions ranging from Vice President of Sales and Marketing to Chairman and Chief Executive Officer while performing assigned duties at Cerberus Capital Management, Aurora Capital Partners and Black Diamond Capital Management. During this time, Mr. Howsmon gained significant global experience in acquisition integration and in growth management.

'We're looking forward to leveraging Mr. Howsmon's expertise in helping ADOMANI® forge a significant path in the commercial EV truck market,' said Jim Reynolds, President and CEO of ADOMANI®. 'Roger will work closely with me and the ADOMANI® team over the next year as we start to roll out our zero-emission all-electric truck products in California and other states.'

Howsmon has served on various public and private company boards of directors, including Maxwell Technologies, Aura Systems, Inc, and currently, Wheatridge Manufacturing, a manufacturing firm that manufactures products for truck and bus original equipment manufacturers. ' I'm beyond excited to partner with ADOMANI® and Jim Reynolds as an industry consultant,' said Howsmon. 'I bring a variety of experience in the automotive, truck and manufacturing industries at all levels that I believe will help ADOMANI® position its zero-emission all-electric trucks and vans in the EV space.'

ADOMANI® entered the market with the zero emission all-electric drivetrain in 2017 and has recently expanded its product line to include all-electric Class 3 to 6 zero-emission trucks, chassis and logistic vans.

About ADOMANI®

ADOMANI, Inc. is a provider of zero-emission electric and hybrid drivetrain systems for integration in new school buses and medium to heavy-duty commercial fleet vehicles, as well as well as re-power conversion kits for the replacement of drivetrain systems in combustion-powered vehicles. ADOMANI® is also a provider of new zero-emission electric and hybrid vehicles focused on reducing the total cost of vehicle ownership, and helps fleet operators unlock the benefits of green technology and address the challenges of traditional fuel price instability and local, state and federal environmental regulatory compliance. For more information, visit www.ADOMANIelectric.com.

