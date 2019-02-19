Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 19, 2019) - MAX RESOURCE CORP. (TSXV: MXR) (OTC: MXROF) (FSE: M1D1) ("MAX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Chris Grainger to the MAX Advisory Board. Dr. Grainger resides in Medellin Colombia and has over 20 years of experience as a geologist with extensive experience in South America, including Colombia, specializing in grassroots and brownfields exploration, resource definition and development within a number of different commodities and diverse geological environments.

Prior to joining Cordoba Minerals in 2012, Dr. Grainger was the Vice President Exploration (Regional Projects) for Continental Gold and Chief Geologist for Colossus Minerals Inc. Additionally, Dr. Grainger has held senior level positions at Troy Resources, Lion Ore Australia, INCO Brazil, and CVRD Brazil. He holds a Bachelor of Science (first class honors) and a PhD in Economic Geology from the University of Western Australia and is a member of the Australia Institute of Geoscientist (AIG) and a Qualified Person (QP) for reporting on both the TSX and ASX Exchanges.

Brett Matich, MAX's President and CEO, commented: "As the technical member of the Advisory Council, Chris will employ his extensive operational, exploration and project definition experience within Colombia to both strategize and provide technical expertise for MAX."

Dr. Chris Grainger commented: "The Pacific Coast of Colombia, and in particular Choco department, represents one of the true last unexplored multi-commodity mineral districts globally. Not only does it incorporate the last unexplored Andean Arc terrain, but the high levels of fluvial erosion this belt has undergone in recent history is unique and results in the rich near-surface conglomerate potential for gold and platinum deposits."

Chris continued: "The Novita area that falls within MAX's project has traditionally been an exceptional prospective belt and will no doubt host abundant gold and platinum deposits throughout."

Dr. Grainger will join the MAX Advisory Board with the Company's Colombian country representative Mr. Andres Trivino, who is the President of the Canada Colombia Chamber of Investment and Trade where he offers an independent voice to promote investment and trade between the two countries.

The Choco Gold Bearing Conglomerate Project

MAX has 100% ownership of 82 and 50% of 7 mineral license applications, totaling over 1,757 sq. km located within Choco Department approximately 100km SW of the city of Medellin, Colombia.

Compania Minera del Choco Pacifico ("Choco Pacific") produced 1.5 million ounces of surface gold and 1.0 million ounces of surface platinum from the "Choco District" between 1906 to 1990, largely limited to an average depth of 8 meters or less.

MAX's Choco Precious Metals Project covers or is adjacent to much of Choco Pacific's historic exploration and production areas. (Source: R.J. Fletcher and Associates (2011) Review of Gold and Platinum Exploration and Production in Choco Province Colombia Part 3. Private Report for Condoto Platinum Ltd.)

MAX cautions investors it has yet to verify the historic information.

About MAX Resource Corp.

MAX Resource Corp.'s focus is to explore and consolidate gold and platinum group mineral assets in the richly endowed Choco mineral district of Colombia and to explore the Gachala sedimentary copper hosted mineral belt of Colombia.

Tim Henneberry, P. Geo (British Columbia), a member of the MAX Resource Corp. Advisory Board, is the qualified person who has reviewed and approved the technical content of this news release on behalf of the Company.

