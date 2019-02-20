Leasinvest Real Estate Comm. VA: Leasinvest Real Estate SCA: Notes of the manager on the past financial year 2018

The EPRA earnings 1 rise by 13.7% from € 27.5 million end 2017 to € 31.3 million (€ 6.03 per share vs € 5.57 per share)

Debt ratio decreased from 57.14% to 53.53%

Funding cost drops from 2.99% on 31/12/2017 to 2.59% end 2018

Successful capital increase of € 84 million realized on 4 October 2018

3 important acquisitions: 2 additional EBBC buildings in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, Montoyer 14 in Brussels CBD and the iconic building Hangar 26-27 in Antwerp







1 Alternative Performance Measures (APM) in the sense of the ESMA directive of 5 October 2015 in this press release are indicated with an asterisk (*) and are further explained in the annexes to this press release.





